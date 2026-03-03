Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: 552484 | ISIN: US64110L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: NFC
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 12:01
81,49 Euro
-1,85 % -1,54
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETFLIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,4381,5012:03
81,3981,4912:02
Actusnews Wire
03.03.2026 11:53 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETFLIX GOES LIVE WITH ATEME

Paris, March 3, 2026 - Ateme (Euronext - FR0011992700), a global leader in video compression software, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix (Nasdaq - US64110L1061) for the deployment of its TITAN Live transcoder to support live streaming workflows.

TITAN Live enables real-time, bandwidth-efficient encoding across several codec formats. The Emmy Award-winning solution is engineered to maximize video quality, measured by objective metrics such as VMAF, and controlled by rigorous subjective assessments to minimize visual artifacts.

"How audiences experience live media events is shifting rapidly, and technology remains a key driver. It has been truly transformative to bring all the critical expertise together from both Netflix and Ateme - allowing us to align on a shared vision, iterate quickly, and execute efficiently. This collaboration will continue to push the boundaries of live streaming," said Thomas Burnichon, Vice President of Innovation Strategy at Ateme.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmqdkshnYW/Knp6cap5naGplm21pm5PGmmjJlpaZacycaGtpnG6TmJzJZnJnnWpo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96852-pr_ateme_netflix_20260303_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
