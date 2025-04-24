Regulatory News:

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM FR001400K4B1), a biopharmaceutical company ("the Company" or "PHAXIAM") developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announces that it has received two bids as part of a disposal plan, following the bidding process (appel d'offres) launched within the framework of the receivership procedure opened on March 6, 2025.

At this stage, these two offers are not yet admissible.

In this context, the court-appointed administrator (administrateur judiciaire) has filed a request to convert the proceedings into judicial liquidation.

The coming days will determine whether the bids can be made admissible or whether judicial liquidation must be pronounced swiftly in order to avoid further deterioration of the Company's cash position.

As a reminder, whether or not a bid is accepted, the Commercial Court of Lyon will in any case soon pronounce the judicial liquidation of the Company. In this context, the Company will request the delisting of PHAXIAM shares from Euronext.

Furthermore, PHAXIAM draws investors' attention to the fact that, given the Company's level of indebtedness, the proceeds from any disposal, should a takeover bid be accepted, will most likely not allow for any repayment to shareholders.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400K4B1, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma Bio, CAC Mid Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424848645/en/

Contacts:

PHAXIAM

Thibaut du Fayet

CEO

+33 4 78 74 44 38

investors@phaxiam.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dušan Orešanský

Investor Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 94

phaxiam@newcap.eu