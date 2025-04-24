LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) fell 4.99 percent to $309.44, down $16.24 during Thursday's trading, after reporting first-quarter revenue of $2.22 billion, down from $2.34 billion a year earlier.The stock opened at $306.01 and has ranged between $304.55 and $321.02 so far today, compared to a previous close of $325.68. Volume has reached 432,578 shares, below the average of 669,057.WTW is trading above its 52-week low of $245.04 and below its high of $344.14.Net income, however, rose to $239 million from $194 million, marking a 23 percent increase year-over-year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX