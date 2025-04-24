Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDV F ) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), today announced its full commitment to developing proprietary AI systems, clean energy infrastructure, and blockchain-based tools - all built on the LIF3 ecosystem and supported by Founder and CEO David Nikzad, who has personally committed the financial resources needed to drive this mission forward.

Cloud3 is not simply reacting to the times - it's building the core infrastructure for a sovereign future. With LIF3 as the technology stack, Bitcoin as a foundational asset, and clean energy as the power source, Cloud3 is delivering systems that work in harmony with human intelligence, planetary health, and long-term freedom.

"We're creating the blueprint for the next operating system of humanity - one rooted in energy freedom, decentralized intelligence, and trustless architecture," said David Nikzad, Founder and CEO of Cloud3 Ventures. "This is personal. I'm not waiting for permission to build what the world needs."

LIF3 as the Foundation

Every layer of Cloud3's architecture - from AI models to physical hardware - runs on LIF3, the decentralized ecosystem built for composability, scalability, and user sovereignty. It's the unshakable digital backbone connecting smart energy systems, intelligent tooling, and privacy-first identity frameworks.

Clean Energy That Serves the People

Cloud3's clean energy program focuses on next-generation solar, battery, and microgrid systems that remove communities from the grid and give power back - literally. The company is developing its own IP in regenerative energy systems, engineered to provide low-cost, locally managed, autonomous energy networks.

This isn't about offsetting damage. It's about reversing it.

AI With a Conscience

Cloud3 is building proprietary AI - not outsourced, not extractive. It's designed from the ground up to respect data ownership, enhance creative work, and guide decision-making in energy, health, and communication systems. AI that listens. AI that serves.

Bitcoin as Trust Infrastructure

While LIF3 powers the Cloud3 ecosystem, Bitcoin serves as its store of truth and reserve asset. It's the backbone of trust and permanence - anchoring everything from data verification to treasury integrity.

"Bitcoin is energy. It's truth. It's our foundation," Nikzad emphasized.

Personally Funded. Vision-Led.

Unlike companies that raise first and figure it out later, Cloud3 is already in motion - personally funded and led by Nikzad, whose conviction and clarity are fueling rapid development and global team expansion.

There is no boardroom chasing hype. There is only execution - guided by vision, built with soul.

"I've backed this because it's what I was born to build. We are ready. We are focused. And we are doing this for the people who still believe we can create something better," said Nikzad.

No Offer of Securities

This communication is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult professional advisors regarding risks associated with emerging technologies and public markets.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's performance, business objectives, milestones and the potential outcomes from its development contained therein.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the success of 4worlds as a metaverse universe and a DAO on the Bitcoin blockchain; the experience of the Company's management to oversee the project; the Company has sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2025 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company's status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2025. Risks related to the LIF3 ecosystem's utility token, including price volatility, regulatory changes affecting blockchain-based assets, and the potential for market adoption to differ from expectations. The Company's operations may be indirectly impacted by these factors, even if it does not directly hold or trade such tokens.

Additional risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to meet the stringent listing requirements of a senior U.S. stock exchange (such as Nasdaq or NYSE), including minimum share price, shareholder equity, and liquidity thresholds; potential delays in the uplisting process due to regulatory review or market conditions; and the risk that even if listed, the Company's securities may not achieve anticipated trading volume or valuation.

