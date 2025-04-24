WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Thursday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited to enhance cybersecurity services through the integration of CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM into Wipro's CyberShield platform.This collaboration is designed to modernize security operations using AI-driven analytics, improving breach prevention, operational efficiency, and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) for global organizations.Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike's Chief Business Officer, highlighted that the adoption of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM by Wipro reinforces the platform's advantage over traditional SIEM systems. This partnership blends advanced analytics with expert services to deliver real-time threat detection at scale.By incorporating CrowdStrike's native and third-party data into its cybersecurity framework, Wipro enables quicker implementation, streamlined workflows, and improved security outcomes. The partnership also addresses the cybersecurity talent shortage by offering AI-supported managed services and advisory solutions.Wipro's Tony Buffomante emphasized the importance of modern, scalable, and purpose-built cyber defenses. Migrating their managed security service provider (MSSP) base to Falcon's SIEM helps clients transition from outdated systems to automated, real-time security operations centers (SOC).The Wipro-CrowdStrike MSSP offering delivers several key benefits for enterprise cybersecurity. It enables real-time, AI-powered threat response through GenAI-driven automated SOC services, helping organizations prevent breaches more effectively. By eliminating costly data ingestion and retention processes, and reducing manual workloads, it significantly lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) and operational complexity. The Falcon platform's index-free, cloud-native design ensures high-speed performance at scale, while Wipro's global Cyber Defense Centers provide 24x7 monitoring and advanced threat intelligence. Additionally, the integration of AI enhances analyst productivity by reducing alert fatigue and accelerating the speed and accuracy of investigations.Together, CrowdStrike and Wipro aim to transform how enterprises manage security, combining cutting-edge tech with expert service delivery.CRWD is currently trading at $405.55 or 5.13% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX