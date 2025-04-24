Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the two sponsored American Depositary Receipt Programs of Epiroc Aktiebolag (OTC Class A share ADR Program: EPOAY, OTC Class B share ADR Program: EPOBY).

Epiroc AB is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers. Epiroc develops equipment such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. Epiroc also offer aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares, American, and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow, and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Epiroc Aktiebolag (April 2025).

Depositary Receipt Information Country Sweden Custodian Bank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Effective Date April 24, 2025 Level I ADR Class A share CUSIP 29429L 402 ISIN US29429L4023 Symbol EPOAY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 1 ADS: 1 Class A Share Eligibility DTC

Level I ADR Class B share CUSIP 29429L 303 ISIN US29429L3033 Symbol EPOBY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 1 ADS: 1 Class B Share Eligibility DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts New Business Development Jonathan Montanaro Tel: +44 20 754-78538 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution adr@db.com London Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 gtb.db.com New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© April 2025 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG

Press Media Relations



Dylan Riddle



Tel. +12122504982

Cell. +1(904)3866481

Email dylan.riddle@db.com