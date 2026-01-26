

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Epiroc AB (EPI_B.ST) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK2.349 billion, or SEK1.94 per share. This compares with SEK2.363 billion, or SEK1.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to SEK16.090 billion from SEK17.251 billion last year.



Epiroc AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK2.349 Bln. vs. SEK2.363 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.94 vs. SEK1.96 last year. -Revenue: SEK16.090 Bln vs. SEK17.251 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News