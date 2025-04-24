PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY), Thursday reported that its proportionate turnover for the first quarter was 943.3 million euros, up slightly from 942.8 million euros last year.On IFRS basis, total turnover for the first quarter was 800.5 million euros, compared to 799.0 million euros last year.Shopping Centres Gross Rental Income on a proportionate basis amounted to 621.7 million euros, up from 616.4 million euros in the first quarter of 2024.The group confirms its 2025 adjusted recurring earnings per share is expected to be between 9.30 and 9.50 euros.Commenting on the results, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Our operating performance in Q1 was robust, with sales and footfall both up despite unfavourable calendar effects. We delivered strong leasing activity, with MGR signed up almost 8% on top of passing rents. Westfield Hamburg Überseequartier, our newest Flagship asset, successfully opened to the public on April 8 and has already attracted over one million visits.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX