WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.123 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.233 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand, while this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX