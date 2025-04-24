SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - At its MAX London event held on Thursday, Adobe (ADBE) introduced the all-in-one Firefly app, a comprehensive AI-powered creative platform that enables the generation of images, videos, vectors, and audio from a single interface.Designed to streamline content ideation to production, Firefly integrates Adobe's suite of AI models with partner technologies like OpenAI and Google Cloud, offering creators unmatched flexibility and control.Firefly now includes advanced models such as the Firefly Image Model 4 and Ultra, delivering high-quality, detailed outputs, and the Firefly Video Model, which enables 1080p video generation from text or image prompts. Adobe also launched Firefly Boards in public beta, an AI-first collaborative surface for moodboarding and rapid ideation, allowing creators to iterate and align on concepts before production.Firefly empowers users to work across Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and other Creative Cloud apps with AI-assisted capabilities such as camera control, language translation, and audio/video editing. Its commercially safe, IP-friendly models ensure responsible content creation, while built-in transparency tools like Content Credentials indicate the model used in each output.Adobe's partnership-driven model ecosystem now includes image tools from OpenAI, Google, and others, with more partners joining soon. Firefly Services, aimed at enterprises, integrates Adobe AI into workflows through APIs that automate content production, from resizing assets to generating explainers.With over 22 billion assets already created using Firefly, Adobe is reinforcing its position as the leader in AI-driven creativity, maintaining a creator-first philosophy rooted in respect for artistic rights. Firefly and its latest models are now available on the web, with mobile access launching soon.ADBE is currently trading at $358.52 or 1.87% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX