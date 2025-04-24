SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - At its MAX London conference held on Thursday, Adobe (ADBE) introduced over 100 new features across Creative Cloud, enhancing speed, control, and precision for creative professionals.Performance improvements of up to five times faster are paired with generative AI upgrades-powered by Adobe Firefly-across apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and InDesign. These updates aim to streamline workflows from concept to final delivery.Adobe launched the Firefly app as a centralized hub for AI-assisted ideation and creation. It integrates Adobe's commercial-safe AI models alongside partner models from OpenAI and Google. Firefly Boards, now in public beta, offer a dedicated workspace for moodboarding, fast concept development, and team collaboration.According to Adobe's VP of Product Marketing, Deepa Subramaniam, the company is focused on equipping creatives with more speed, flexibility, and tools to unleash their full potential. The new features include AI-based tools in Photoshop like Composition Reference, Select Details, and a redesigned Actions panel; video-focused tools in Express such as Clip Maker, Dynamic Animation, and AI-generated b-roll; and Illustrator's new Text to Pattern and Generative Shape Fill functions.Upgrades in InDesign include PDF-to-InDesign conversion and math expression support, while Lightroom now detects landscape elements for easy masking. Premiere Pro benefits from Generative Extend, Caption Translation, and the new Media Intelligence feature for clip search. Adobe Fonts now includes over 1,500 popular fonts, such as Helvetica and Gotham.Adobe also revealed its vision for AI agents in Creative Cloud-intelligent tools that handle repetitive tasks and suggest creative actions through natural language. The new Actions panel in Photoshop is a precursor to this, and agentic workflows are being built into Premiere Pro and Express.The company emphasized its commitment to supporting creators with the Creative Apprenticeship initiative and enhanced content protection. The new Content Authenticity app allows users to add verified credentials and opt out of AI training on their work. Adobe continues to champion a creator-first approach to generative AI, prioritizing rights, transparency, and responsible development.ADBE is currently trading at $359, or 2% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX