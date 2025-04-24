WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that making walking a daily habit could add more than 10 years to your life.Scientists looked at health and activity data from Americans aged 40 and older. Participants had worn activity trackers (like fitness watches) for several days, helping researchers understand how much they moved and how long they spent sitting each day.The study noted that people who walked the most lived longer than those who were less active. On average, participants had almost 7 years of health records, and only generally healthy people were included in the final analysis.The study found that walking 9,000 to 10,000 steps a day was best for people who spent a lot of time sitting. This level of activity lowered the risk of heart disease by 21 percent and reduced the risk of dying early by 39 percent.So if you spend a lot of time sitting at a desk, on the couch, or in the car, getting up and walking more could make a big difference to your health and your lifespan.'Any amount of daily steps above the referent 2,200 steps per day was associated with lower mortality and incident CVD risk, for low and high sedentary time,' the authors wrote.'Accruing between 9,000 and 10,000 steps a day optimally lowered the risk of mortality and incident CVD among highly sedentary participants.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX