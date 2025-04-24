New to The Street Announces Vision for Tesla Robo-Fleet Media Activation in NYC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is more than an automobile company.

New to The Street, the nationally syndicated business interview series seen weekly across Fox Business and Bloomberg, is exploring the deployment of a 100-unit Tesla self-driving fleet - fully wrapped and media-enabled - as the next frontier in mobile brand activation and intelligent transit. The goal? Offer free rides across New York City with one catch: passengers enjoy New to The Street interviews while cruising in a cutting-edge Tesla.

The vision blends transportation, content, and commerce in a way only New to The Street could deliver:

Free Tesla rides throughout NYC for one day

Live-streamed and pre-loaded business interviews onboard

Full Tesla wraps featuring media sponsors and client brands

Opportunities for advertisers, innovators, and disruptors to ride the wave

"While this may be years away, the opportunities are limitless. We're betting on Elon - and betting big. Turning Teslas into mobile media is just the beginning of where New to The Street is going,"

said Vince Caruso, CEO & Founder of New to The Street.

With autonomous technology on the rise and city congestion at all-time highs, this initiative is more than just a marketing play - it's a glimpse into the future of monetized movement. Passengers can explore real-time interviews from CEOs, founders, and trailblazers featured on the network's award-winning platforms, now viewed by over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and reaching over 200 million U.S. households weekly.

"We also see courier services, last-mile delivery, and individuals putting their own vehicles to work - all benefiting from this shift. It's not just about autonomous driving, it's about autonomous income," Caruso added. "Safer streets, smarter mobility, and more time back in people's lives - all powered by these beautiful pieces of tech. It's another genius Musk move, and New to The Street plans to be riding shotgun on this evolution."

Next Steps:

Launch planning underway with key media partners

Tesla fleet sponsorship and wrap inquiries now open

Anticipated Day 1: 100 free rides across NYC, fully filmed and streamed

To become a media partner, sponsor, or brand participant:

Monica Brennan - Media & Partnerships

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored TV programs, broadcasting across Fox Business, Bloomberg, and YouTube. Now approaching its 700th episode, the platform reaches millions each week through its multi-channel media engine, blending long-form interviews, investor education, earned media, and iconic outdoor placements.

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire