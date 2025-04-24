BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.The pound climbed to 1.3333 against the greenback, 190.26 against the yen and 0.8533 against the euro.The pound advanced to a 2-week high of 1.1039 against the franc.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 193.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.12 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX