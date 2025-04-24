Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKMM | ISIN: BMG3075P1014 | Ticker-Symbol: 48R
München
24.04.25
08:08 Uhr
294,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
292,00294,0022:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXIS CAPITAL
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED80,00-4,19 %
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED294,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.