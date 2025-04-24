WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $34.540 billion, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $23.662 billion, or $1.89 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $90.234 billion from $80.539 billion last year.Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $34.540 Bln. vs. $23.662 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $90.234 Bln vs. $80.539 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX