MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $199.3 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $194.1 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $402.3 million from $384.3 million last year.Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $199.3 Mln. vs. $194.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $402.3 Mln vs. $384.3 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $5.825 - $5.925 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX