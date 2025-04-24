BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.The franc retreated to 0.8288 against the greenback and 172.24 against the yen.The franc fell to more than a 2-week low of 0.9423 against the euro and a 2-week low of 1.1039 against the pound.The currency may challenge support around 0.91 against the greenback, 168.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the euro and 1.12 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX