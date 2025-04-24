WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $48.1 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $532.5 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $414.5 million or $1.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $48.1 Mln. vs. $532.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $2.22 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX