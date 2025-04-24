SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - At MAX London, held on Thursday, Adobe (ADBE) introduced powerful new AI-driven features to Adobe Express, enabling users to create dynamic videos, animations, and on-brand content faster and more easily.Features like Clip Maker, Generate Video, and Dynamic Animation now allow users to transform long-form videos and static images into engaging social content and animations with minimal effort.The updates cater to a wide audience-from creative professionals to solopreneurs and business teams-helping them produce polished, personalized, and localized content at scale. New tools also assist in turning podcasts into social clips, adding personal video messages to presentations, and building consistent content collections for team-wide use.Govind Balakrishnan, SVP and GM of Adobe Express, highlighted the platform's role in turning ideas into high-impact outcomes and emphasized the ease brought by AI to help users break through with their brand.Among the video upgrades, Clip Maker uses AI to generate shareable clips, Enhance Speech removes noise, and Generate Video creates custom b-roll. Drop Zone and Scene View simplify sequencing and batch editing, while the Vimeo add-on enables direct publishing.In animation, Dynamic Animation brings motion effects like Wobble and Wind, enhancing visual engagement. For brand consistency, Generate Similar lets users build cohesive image sets from a single design, while 30+ new filters offer professional image refinement using Photoshop's technology.Adobe Express has seen rapid growth: business customer usage increased 50 percent quarter-over-quarter, and student adoption rose 85% year-over-year. Its expanding partner list includes the NFL, EA Sports, Real Madrid, and tech giants like Google and HubSpot.The app is free for anyone, with added features for Creative Cloud subscribers. Most new capabilities are now live on web and mobile platforms, with Adobe continuing to push toward agentic AI for intuitive, efficient content creation.ADBE is currently trading at $359, or 2% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX