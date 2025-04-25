Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx Gold" or the "Company") announces today the acceleration of the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company that were originally issued July 6, 2023 and amended January 29, 2025 (see news release, Jan 29, 2025). Out of the original 7,143,999 in total Warrants issued at an amended purchase price of $0.30, 3,419,111 Warrants have been recently exercised for total proceeds of $1,025,733, leaving 3,724,888 Warrants still outstanding.

Pursuant to the terms of Warrants, the expiry date of the Warrants accelerates if the closing share price on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") exceeds $0.375 for any 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Period") during the unexpired term of the Warrants to the date that is 30 calendar days after the 10th day of the Acceleration Period. The Company hereby provides notice of the Acceleration Period covering the 10 trading days ended April 24, 2025 resulting in acceleration of the expiry of the Warrants to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on May 24, 2025 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

"We're pleased to see strong support from our shareholders through the early exercise of warrants, and we anticipate the bulk of the remaining warrants will be exercised in the coming weeks, resulting in gross proceeds of up to $2.14 million," stated Brock Colterjohn, President and CEO of Onyx Gold. "These funds will directly support our upcoming exploration efforts, with a drill scheduled to start turning in the first week of May at our Argus North target in Timmins, where the Company recently reported a broad and continuous new zone of strong gold mineralization, grading 3.4 g/t Au over 69.6 m, including a high-grade subzone of 13.9 g/t Au over 9.5 m. We look forward to sharing more details on the upcoming program shortly, as we advance what we believe is a compelling new gold discovery in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions."

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.

"Brock Colterjohn"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Onyx Gold Corp. website at www.onyxgold.com or contact:

Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO

or

Nicole Hoeller, NIKLI Communications

