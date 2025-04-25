Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the "Company") announces today that effective April 1, 2025, Yuliia Baranets resigns as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company and Kirill Samokhin has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The board of directors and management of the Company want to sincerely thank Yuliia for her dedication and service as a director and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

As Chief Financial Officer, Kirill Samokhin is responsible for the Company's financial function, including accounting, audit, treasury and corporate finance. He has over 15 years of finance, international accounting, tax and risk management experience. As an independent contractor, Mr. Samokhin brings experience in the technology, mining, construction and non-profit sector. Mr. Samokhin also serves as a CFO for Auric Minerals Corp. - a mineral exploration company. Mr. Samokhin is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor Degree of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

The Company is also announcing the adoption of a 10% rolling stock option plan governing the issuance of incentive stock options. The Company will seek ratification of the stock option plan at the next shareholder meeting.

