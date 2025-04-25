Anzeige
Freitag, 25.04.2025
WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 07:10 Uhr
Signify delivers update on CEO succession process; CFO Željko Kosanovic appointed interim CEO

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

April 25, 2025

Signify delivers update on CEO succession process; CFO Željko Kosanovic appointed interim CEO

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today delivered an update on the succession of CEO Eric Rondolat, who steps down after today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The Supervisory Board stated that it is on track to complete its review of internal and external candidates and expects to conclude the process next month.

Željko Kosanovic has been appointed as interim CEO of Signify in addition to continuing his role as CFO.

"We are pleased that Željko Kosanovic has agreed to serve as interim CEO. With his extensive experience and knowledge of the business, Željko is well suited to lead the company through this transition period," said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board, Signify. "We look forward to continue working with Željko and the leadership team as we execute our strategy and position the company for long-term growth."

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyand hold the EcoVadisPlatinum rating, placing in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom,on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ,Interact, ColorKinetics,Dynalite,Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • 20252504_Signify_delivers_update_on_CEO_succession_process (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b27dd224-0deb-47fe-a9c1-ee7473e19c05)

