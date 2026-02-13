Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 20:20
19,920 Euro
+0,86 % +0,170
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
108 Leser
Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 725,000 shares to cover performance share plans

Press Release

February 13, 2026

Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 725,000 shares to cover performance
share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the start of a program to repurchase up to 725,000 of its own shares. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

The program will begin on February 13, 2026, and is expected to be completed by end April 2026. At the current share price, the 725,000 shares represent a total value of approximately EUR 14.5 million and 0.6% of the company's issued share capital. Signify will hold the repurchased shares in treasury until share awards are vested.

The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 25, 2025.

Signify will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program in weekly press
releases. This information will also be published on the company's website.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world's best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products, connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index , earned a CDP 'A' score for climate performance and transparency and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating.

News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

