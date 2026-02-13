Press Release

February 13, 2026

Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 725,000 shares to cover performance

share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the start of a program to repurchase up to 725,000 of its own shares. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

The program will begin on February 13, 2026, and is expected to be completed by end April 2026. At the current share price, the 725,000 shares represent a total value of approximately EUR 14.5 million and 0.6% of the company's issued share capital. Signify will hold the repurchased shares in treasury until share awards are vested.

The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 25, 2025.

Signify will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program in weekly press

releases. This information will also be published on the company's website.

