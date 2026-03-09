Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
09.03.26 | 13:23
18,850 Euro
+1,56 % +0,290
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
Signify share repurchase periodic update

Press Release

March 09, 2026

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 100,117 shares in the period March 02 to March 06, 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 18.78 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 1.9 million.

The repurchases were made as part of the company's share repurchase program, which was announced on 13 February 2026. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares
repurchased under this program to date is 366,393 shares for a total consideration of EUR 7.2 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world's best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Signify Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products, connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index , earned a CDP 'A' score for climate performance and transparency and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating.

News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment

  • 20260309-signify-share-repurchase-periodic-update

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
