PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and business confidence from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for March. Sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1.0 percent increase in February.Half an hour later, unemployment data is due from Hungary.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release business sentiment survey results. The confidence index is seen unchanged at 96 in April.At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to hold its benchmark rate at 21.00 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX