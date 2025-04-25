Sunwoda's MESS 2000 mobile energy storage vehicle redefines the role of mobile power-evolving from a tool for emergencies to a key player in everyday energy supply. From ESS News Sunwoda Energy has recently unveiled the Sunwoda MESS 2000, the world's first 10-metre-class mobile energy storage system vehicle with a 2 MWh energy storage capacity. The launch, which took place at the 13th Energy Storage International Summit & Exhibition (ESIE2025), marks a significant step in transitioning mobile storage from an auxiliary emergency resource to a primary power supply solution. The truck, which has ...

