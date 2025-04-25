Yara International ASA: Yara reports strong deliveries and margins

Yara reports first quarter 2025 EBITDA excluding special items1 of USD 638 million compared with USD 435 million in first quarter 2024. Net income was USD 295 million compared with USD 16 million a year earlier.

First quarter 2025 highlights:

EBITDA excl. special items 1 up 47%, with strong deliveries and margins

up 47%, with strong deliveries and margins Cost reductions on track and continuous improvements through portfolio optimization

Supportive nitrogen upgrading margins in the medium term

Yara's scale and global optimization provide flexibility in volatile times



"We are pleased with reporting an improved first quarter result, as a solid commercial and production performance has led to higher deliveries and improved margins. With increased earnings and continuous progress on our cost reduction program and portfolio optimization, we are delivering on our commitment to increase returns in our ammonia and crop nutrition core," said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Maximizing shareholder returns is the sole driver for Yara's capital allocation. With the combination of cost reduction, portfolio optimization and a tightening nitrogen market, Yara's financial position is set to strengthen with increased free cash flow and sustainable profitability. Operational and strategic flexibility are critical factors in the volatile geopolitical landscape and Yara is well positioned to secure profitable growth.

"A global asset footprint and downstream presence is Yara's key competitive edge, and as a globally diversified company we have the flexibility to optimize production and product flows. In recent years, Yara has demonstrated its ability to successfully navigate through volatility, and operational flexibility is at the core of how Yara continues to position itself in the face of volatile markets and geopolitical instability," said Holsether.

1) EBITDA excluding special items. For definition and reconciliation see APM section in the 1Q report, pages 22-30. Special items within EBITDA of USD 72 million in 1Q25, all related to restructuring costs.

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 17,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2024, Yara reported revenues of USD 13.9 billion.



