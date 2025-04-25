Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961 | Ticker-Symbol: ENUR
Tradegate
25.04.25
08:28 Uhr
8,520 Euro
+0,516
+6,45 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4628,59208:33
8,4508,70008:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R8,520+6,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.