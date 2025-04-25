HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish paper mill company, reported that its net result attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of 2025 increased to 113 million euros or 0.14 euros per share from 79 million euros or 0.10 euros per share in the prior year.Quarterly earnings per share, excluding fair valuations, were 0.13 euros compared to 0.08 euros in the previous year.Sales for the first quarter increased by 9% to 2.362 billion euros from last year's 2.164 billion euros, mainly due to higher prices and deliveries.In addition, Stora Enso announced that it plans to implement a new, leaner and flatter organisational structure as of 1 July 2025, dividing its packaging business into four main areas with a reinforced focus on renewable packaging as the core business; Food Service and Liquid Board, Cartonboard, Containerboard, and Packaging Solutions.The new structure would expand the total business areas from five to seven removing one management layer, and represents a further decentralisation of P&L responsibility closer to customers and operations.The Annual General Meeting decided to distribute a dividend of 0.25 euros per share for the year 2024 in two instalments, on 2 April 2025 and 2 October 2025.Stora Enso intends to sell approximately 12% of its total forest assets of 1.4 million hectares in Sweden. The sales process is ongoing.Stora Enso anticipates that its adjusted EBIT for the full year of 2025 will be diversely impacted by approximately 100 million euros due to the ramp-up of the new packaging board line in Oulu, Finland. A majority of this is expected in the second quarter of/2025.The Group's capital expenditure forecast for the full year of 2025 is 730 million euros - 790 million euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX