Complete Solaria says it acquired SunPower's assets for $45 million after its bankruptcy, then sold its shingled module patents to Maxeon, which is now owned by China's TCL Group. From pv magazine USA US-based SunPower is rising again under the Complete Solaria brand, which will adopt the SunPower name along with the assets it acquired from the bankrupt company in 2024. SunPower also carries another legacy from both companies' histories: solar veteran T. J. Rodgers, who bankrolled and helped scale both companies in their early years. Rodgers, who founded Cypress Semiconductor, first became ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...