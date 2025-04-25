TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, Friday reported pre-tax income of 471.964 billion yen for the full year, 72.3% higher than 273.850 billion yen last year, driven by strong performance across all divisions.Net income rose to 340.736 billion yen or 111.03 yen per share from 165.863 billion yen or 52.69 yen per share last year.Net revenue for the year grew 21 percent to 1.892 trillion yen from 1.562 trillion yen in the previous year.The company has declared a dividend of 34 yen per share, including a 100th anniversary commemorative dividend of 10 yen per share, to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 2.Additionally, Nomura announced its decision to buy back shares of up to 60 billion yen starting from May 15, to December 30, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX