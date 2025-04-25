BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly in the January to March period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in January to March from 4.4 percent in December to February.In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was also 4.6 percent.The number of unemployed persons decreased to 212,800 in the January to March period from 214,000 in the previous three months.Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to 65.3 percent from 65.1 percent.During March, the unemployment rate in the country was 4.2 percent, down from 4.4 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX