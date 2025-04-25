CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar rose to 3-week highs of 92.22 against the yen and 1.7651 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.43 and 1.7769, respectively.Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6420, 0.8900 and 1.0726 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6400, 0.8868 and 1.0689, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX