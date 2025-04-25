Essential products sales: €85m (+1.8% at constant exchange rates and on a reported basis)

First-quarter sales of Essential products totaled 85 million euros, up+ 1.8% at constant exchange rates

Sales of Essential products in Q12025 continued to grow in all territories outside the USA. Europe, the Group's largest market, grew by over 3%, the Americas (excluding the USA) by over 4%, and Asia-Pacific/Rest of the World posted strong growth of close to 25% at constant exchange rates. The United States was down sharply, penalized by a wait-and-see market and the slower-than-expected return to normal sales of the range unavailable in 2024.

At the same time, the Group is pursuing its rationalization program for non-critical complementary ranges, which automatically led to a drop in sales of these products of around €2.0 million in Q1

In Q12025, sales of Essential products represented 65% of Vetoquinol's sales.

Overall, on a reported basis, the Group's sales for the 1st quarter of 2025 came to €131 million, compared with €134 million in the 1st quarter of the previous year.

Sales in Europe came to €69 million, in the United States to €25 million, in the Americas excluding the United States to €17 million, and in Asia/Pacific to €20 million. Sales of products for companion animals came to €94 million, stable on a reported basis, and sales for farm animal products to €37 million, down 7% on a reported basis, due in particular to the rationalization of ranges in the first quarter of 2025.

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors.

Next publication: Annual General Meeting, May 22, 2025

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and companion animals (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. At December 31, 2024, Vetoquinol employed 2,501 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (mnemonic code: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

APPENDIX

Sales by quarter

€m 2025 2024 Change on a reported basis Change at constant exchange rates Q1 sales 130.6 133.6 -2.3% -2.1%

* unaudited data

Sales by strategic territory

€m 2025 2024 Change on a reported basis Change at constant exchange rates Europe 68.9 70.1 -1.8% -2.4% Americas excl. USA 17.3 17.7 -2.3% +5.2% USA 24.5 28.5 -13.8% -16.5% Asia Pacific Rest of the world 19.8 17.3 +14.7% +15.4% Q1* sales 130.6 133.6 -2.3% -2.1%

* unaudited data

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Vetoquinol Group management believes that these indicators, which are not defined by IFRS, provide additional information that is relevant to shareholders in their analysis of the Group's underlying trends, performance and financial position. These indicators are used by management to analyze performance.

Essential products: The products referred to as "Essentials" comprise veterinary drugs and non-medical products sold by the Vetoquinol Group. They are existing or potential market-leading products designed to meet the daily requirements of vets in the companion animal or farm animal sector. They are intended for sale worldwide and their scale effect improves their economic performance.

Constant exchange rates: Application of the previous period's exchange rates to the current financial year, all other things remaining equal.

Organic growth: Organic growth refers to growth in Vetoquinol's sales due to an increase in sales volume and/or prices in year N compared with year N-1, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

