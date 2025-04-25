Regulatory News:

On 24 April 2025, Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format).

The 2024 Universal Registration Document in ESEF and PDF formats (reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document in ESEF format) is available to the public under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Vetoquinol laboratory website (www.vetoquinol.com), in the "Regulated Information" section. It is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2024 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report;

the Board of Directors Report on Corporate Governance;

the sustainability report;

the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 22nd, 2025.

Next publication: sales 1st quarter 2025, April 24, 2025 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and companion animals (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. At December 31, 2024, Vetoquinol employed 2,501 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (mnemonic code: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250425314103/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:



VETOQUINOL



Investor Relations

Fanny Toillon

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com