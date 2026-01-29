Annual sales: €526 million (up 0.2% at constant exchange rates and down 2.5% on a reported basis)

Annual sales of Essential Products: €334 million (up 4.1% at constant exchange rates and up 2.1% on a reported basis)

In an economy marked by unusual exchange rate volatility, Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) achieved two important objectives: growth in Essential products and internalization of the manufacturing of the parasiticide range.

Vetoquinol's sales for FY 2025 came to €525.7 million, up 0.2% at constant exchange rates and down 2.5% on a reported basis. Over the financial year, the company recorded historically high negative currency impacts of €14.8 million in all territories except Europe and a significant impact from the simplification of the Complementary product ranges of -€9.7 million. Net of these two items, sales for the 2025 financial year were up 2.1% compared with 2024.

Sales of Essential Products totaled €334.5 million, up 4.1% at constant exchange rates and 2.1% on a reported basis. This growth was driven by a strong 4th quarter, which saw Essential Products rise by 8.0% at constant exchange rates, correcting the gap at the end of September linked to the completion of transfers to the Group's plants of the manufacture of the parasiticide products acquired in 2020. These transfers are now complete. Essential products accounted for 64% of the Group's sales for the 2025 financial year, compared with 61% for the 2024 financial year.

Sales in Europe for fiscal year 2025 amounted to €259.4 million. Excluding the Complementary product range simplification program, sales were driven by the momentum of Essential products. The United States ended the year with growth of 0.4% at constant exchange rates. The Americas region excluding the United States declined by 1.5% at constant exchange rates. The Asia-Pacific/Rest of the World region recorded solid growth of 7.6% at constant exchange rates.

Sales of companion animals products (€377 million) accounted for 72% of the company's total sales. Sales for farm animals products amounted to €149 million, representing 28% of sales.

Vetoquinol recorded sales of €141.5 million in the 4th quarter of FY 2025, up 4.5% at constant exchange rates. Currency effects had a significant negative impact of €5.9 million predominantly across the United States and Asia/Pacific/Rest of the World.

Annual sales for FY 2025 have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors, and the audit of the Group's annual financial statements is currently underway.

The improvement in the product mix will enable the Group to maintain a solid level of profitability for FY 2025.

Next publication: 2025 annual results, March 27, 2026, before the stock market opens

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and companion animals (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. As of December 31, 2025, Vetoquinol employed 2,486 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (ticker symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

APPENDIX Sales by quarter €m 2025 2024 Change (as reported) Change (constant exchange rates) Q1 sales 130.6 133.6 -2.3% -2.1% Q2 sales 127.0 130.8 -2.9% +0.1% Q3 sales 126.6 133.7 -5.3% -1.8% Q4 sales 141.5 141.1 +0.3% +4.5% Total 2025 sales (*) 525.7 539.2 -2.5% +0.2% * unaudited data

Sales by strategic territory €m 2025 2024 Change (as reported) Change (constant exchange rates) Europe 259.4 263.6 -1.6% -1.6% Americas excl. USA 73.9 80.6 -8.3% -1.5% USA 107.9 112.2 -3.9% +0.4% Asia Pacific Rest of the world 84.6 82.9 +2.0% +7.6% Total 2025 sales (*) 525.7 539.2 -2.5% +0.2% *unaudited data

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Vetoquinol Group management believes that these indicators, which are not defined by IFRS, provide additional information that is relevant to shareholders in their analysis of the Group's underlying trends, performance and financial position. These indicators are used by management to analyze performance.

Essential products: The products referred to as "Essentials" comprise veterinary drugs and non-medical products sold by the Vetoquinol Group. They are existing or potential market-leading products designed to meet the daily requirements of vets in the companion animal or farm animal sector. They are intended for sale worldwide and their scale effect improves their economic performance.

Constant exchange rates: Application of the previous period's exchange rates to the current financial year, all other things remaining equal.

Organic growth: Organic growth refers to growth in Vetoquinol's sales due to an increase in sales volume and/or prices in year N compared with year N-1, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

