LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales grew unexpectedly in March as good weather boosted sales of clothing and outdoor retailers, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.Retail sales grew 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent.However, this was slower than the 0.7 percent increase in February and marked the third consecutive increase.Excluding auto fuel, retail sales gained 0.5 percent after a 0.7 percent rise. Sales were expected to drop 0.4 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales growth advanced to 2.6 percent from 1.8 percent in February. Similarly, core retail sales growth improved to 3.3 percent from 1.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX