BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar rose to more than 3-week highs of 86.07 against the yen and 1.8911 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.54 and 1.8933, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5999, from Thursday's closing value of 0.5988.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.87 against the euro and 0.61 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX