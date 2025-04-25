Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQAX | ISIN: CA31833F1045 | Ticker-Symbol: M0G
Tradegate
24.04.25
19:36 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,012
-1,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIREWEED METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIREWEED METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1621,17011:44
1,1621,17011:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 00:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fireweed Metals Corp.: Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on April 23, 2025, in Vancouver, BC (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2025 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A total of 89,433,316 common shares, representing 49.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 17, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

DirectorVotes For%
James Beck88,385,96399.99
Jill Donaldson87,862,67999.40
Ian Gibbs88,305,46399.90
Paul Harbidge88,389,46399.99
Peter Hemstead88,269,26399.86
Ron Hochstein88,383,46399.99
Adam Lundin88,370,96399.97
Wojtek Wodzicki88,379,96399.98

Ian Gibbs, President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank John Robins, Marcus Chalk, and Patrick Downey for their contributions to the Company and wish them the best in their future endeavours. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Ron Hochstein and Wojtek Wodzicki to the Board. We look forward to their insights and contributions as we continue to grow the Company."

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it is granting today, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 798,000 stock options exercisable into common shares of the Company, to certain employees and directors. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $1.85 per share for a five-year term and will vest one-third on each of the following three anniversary dates of the grant, being fully vested after three years.

About Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQX: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQX Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.fireweedmetals.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

"Ian Gibbs"

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined
in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or
accuracy of this release.

Contact: Alex Campbell
Phone: +1 (604) 689-7842
Email: info@fireweedmetals.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.