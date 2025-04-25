Tallinna Vesi's first-quarter sales were €16 million

AS Tallinna Vesi's sales amounted to €16 million in the first quarter of 2025, growing due to an increase in consumption volumes and the impact of a price change in the second half of the year.

Sales increased by 5.9% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Sales from water services provided to business customers in the first quarter of 2025 in the main service area of Tallinna Vesi were €4.16 million, which is 2.8% less than the year before. Sales from water services provided to private customers increased by 17.6% in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year and totalled €7.3 million. These trends in sales are linked to the obligation imposed by law to harmonize the price of the service for private and business customers.

The company's net profit in the first quarter of 2025 was €3.44 million, which is €0.43 million more than in the same period of the previous year. Net profit was impacted by the change in the price for water services and lower interest costs due to the lower Euribor.

Tallinna Vesi is moving towards a more sustainable operating model and a reduction of its environmental footprint, supported by new investments such as the launch of a combined heat and power (CHP) plant. "In the first quarter, we produced 2.2 GWh of energy at the CHP plant from biogas generated during wastewater treatment, which will help reduce costs by by €250,000 and provide water services at prices consumers can afford," said Aleksandr Timofejev, CEO of Tallinna Vesi.

In the first quarter, the company continued to invest as planned to future-proof its infrastructure and ensure the continuity of the vital service it provides. The total investment planned for this year amounts to €61 million. "Investment is essential to ensure the sustainability of water infrastructure and to cope with changing climatic conditions - for example, exceptionally heavy rains in January brought one and a half times the usual amount of water to the wastewater treatment plant. To ensure the smooth functioning of life in the city, it is necessary to continue investing in the development of separate stormwater systems," explained Aleksander Timofejev. He says the construction and rehabilitation of water, sewer and stormwater systems will peak during the summer months, and the company aims to carry out all the work with as little disruption to traffic and people's lives as possible.

In 2025, investment projects will continue in the treatment plants, for example, emergency generators were installed in the pumping stations in the first quarter to ensure continuity of service in the event of a major power cut.

At the wastewater treatment plant, the treatment process will be upgraded by reconstructing the existing screens at the plant and installing new screens at the main pumping station. This will improve the capability to remove debris in the first treatment stage, making the whole treatment process more efficient.

In the first quarter of 2025, tap water quality was excellent, similar to the previous year, meeting 100% of all quality requirements. "We work hard every day to provide our customers and consumers with the highest quality tap water. Throughout the year, we have continued to make significant investments in the water network and have cleaned more than 140 kilometres of water pipes using ice-pigging technology," said Timofejev. In the first quarter, an outage map was made available on Tallinna Vesi's website, giving consumers an overview of planned and emergency water interruptions, ice-pigging areas and the location of temporary water tanks.

In the first quarter of 2025, Tallinna Vesi continued to explain the principles of water service as a vital service and to promote the benefits of drinking tap water to the public. The company also participated in career fairs organized at universities to present the job and internship opportunities available at the company.

Tallinna Vesi's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability was recognized in a Kantar Emor survey published in March, which ranked the company among the top five green infrastructure companies.

During the quarter, preparations began for the opening of more than fifty public drinking water taps, which will be available to citizens from May to October.

In the first quarter of 2025, the quality of the treated effluent from the Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant exceeded the effluent standards. To maintain a clean Baltic Sea, the company uses efficient treatment processes that removed more than 240 tonnes of debris, 40 tonnes of sand, 479 tonnes of nitrogen and 59 tonnes of phosphorus from wastewater during the first quarter of 2025.

The water loss rate in the water distribution network fell to 15.88% in the first quarter of the year, compared with 16.55% a year earlier. In order to keep water loss rates low, the company carries out continuous online monitoring of the water network and continues with its planned water network rehabilitation programme.

By the end of the first quarter of 2025, Tallinna Vesi had rehabilitated and constructed ca 7 kilometres of pipelines, more than half of which (4 km) using no-dig methods.

In the first quarter, the work that started last year continued on Lastekodu Street and on Paljassaare and Kopli streets. In co-operation with the City of Tallinn, work has started on Värvi, Mustjõe and Vesivärava streets, where the stormwater pipeline is crucial both for draining stormwater from the Rail Baltic terminal and the Peterburi Road, and for mitigating stormwater floodings during heavy rainfall in the car tunnel on Järvevana Road. On Sõle Street, a critical water main supplying the North Tallinn area was rehabilitated.

Particular attention was paid to the construction of separate stormwater systems to separate stormwater from wastewater so that it does not need to be discharged to a wastewater treatment plant.

At the beginning of the year, the subsidiary company Watercom started to rehabilitate pipelines with new equipment that allows the rehabilitation to be carried out using a no-dig method, i.e. without excavating trenches. Most of the work using this new method will be carried out in the spring and summer.

By the end of the first quarter of 2025, Tallinna Vesi had installed smart meters for 67% of its customers. The company plans to replace the water meters of all customers in its service area with smart meters by the end of 2026 at the latest. The new meters provide information on water consumption, enabling the detection of leaks in the customer's pipes as early as possible. This saves the environment and minimizes potential damage to property due to water emergencies.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to approximately 25,000 private and business customers and approximately 500,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the company's shares are freely floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million

except key ratios



1st quarter Variance 2025/2024



2025 2024 2023 Sales 16.00 15.11 14.74 5.9% Gross profit 6.59 6.07 5.72 8.6% Gross profit margin % 41.18 40.19 38.81 2.5% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 6.95 6.23 6.02 11.6% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 43.41 41.21 40.82 5.3% Operating profit 4.49 4.13 4.07 8.7% Operating profit - main business 4.31 4.17 3.91 3.5% Operating profit margin % 28.04 27.32 27.62 2.6% Profit before taxes 3.49 3.03 3.53 15.2% Profit before taxes margin % 21.80 20.05 23.92 8.8% Net profit 3.44 3.01 3.50 14.1% Net profit margin % 21.47 19.93 23.73 7.7% ROA % 1.08 1.06 1.38 2.3% Debt to total capital employed % 61.43 58.11 55.19 5.7% ROE % 2.82 2.54 3.11 11.0% Current ratio 1.08 1.44 1.46 -25.0% Quick ratio 1.01 1.37 1.38 -26.3% Investments into fixed assets 6.76 6.65 4.67 1.7% Payout ratio % na na na

Gross profit margin - Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit margin - Operating profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation - Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin - Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Net profit margin - Net profit / Net sales

ROA - Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed - Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE - Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio - Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio - (Current assets - Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business - Water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand ASSETS Note as of

31 March

2025 as of

31 December

2024 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 8,922 3,589 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 9,419 10,746 Inventories 1,304 1,180 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 19,645 15,515 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 298,798 296,264 Intangible assets 5 1,962 2,062 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 300,760 298,326 TOTAL ASSETS 320,405 313,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 841 875 Current portion of long-term loans 3,441 3,441 Trade and other payables 11,841 13,581 Prepayments 2,104 2,646 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 18,227 20,543 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 50,672 50,106 Leases 1,986 2,178 Loans 119,273 114,241 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 547 494 Other payables 91 108 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 178,587 173,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES 196,814 193,688 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 85,579 82,141 TOTAL EQUITY 123,591 120,153 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 320,405 313,841

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand for the 3 months

ended 31 March Note 2025 2024 Revenue 1, 7 16,004 15,105 Cost of goods and services sold 1, 9 -9,413 -9,035 GROSS PROFIT 1 6,591 6,070 Marketing expenses 9 -255 -235 General administration expenses 9 -1,787 -1,494 Other income and expenses 1, 10 -61 -213 OPERATING PROFIT 4,488 4,128 Financial income 11 33 82 Financial expenses 11 -1,032 -1,182 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 3,489 3,028 Income tax -53 -18 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3,436 3,010 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 3,436 3,010 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 3,436 3,010 Earnings per A share (in euros) 12 0.17 0.15

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand for the 3 months

ended 31 March Note 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 4,488 4,128 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 9 2,281 2,097 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 7 -182 -168 Other non-cash adjustments 0 22 Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -46 -41 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 1,204 -487 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -343 105 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,402 5,656 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment,

and intangible assets -12,547 -6,176 Proceeds from targeted funding of property, plant, and equipment. 4 5,454 0 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 207 377 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment,

and intangible assets 46 66 Interest received 33 82 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -6,807 -5,651 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest and loan financing costs paid -32 -34 Lease payments -230 -213 Loans received 5,000 0 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 4,738 -247 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,333 -242 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 3 3,589 14,736 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 3 8,922 14,494

Additional information:

Taavi Gröön

AS Tallinna Vesi

Chief Financial Officer

(+372) 62 62 200