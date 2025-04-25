OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.5702 against the euro and nearly a 2-week high of 103.67 against the yen, from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.5757 and 103.11, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.38565 from an early low of 1.3889.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.55 against the euro, 105.00 against the yen and 1.35 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX