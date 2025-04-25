Saab Q1 results 2025: Growing in a dynamic market reality

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab presents the results for January- March 2025.

"We had a solid start to the year with sales growth across all business areas and delivered Saab's strongest first quarter to date. Fully committed to contributing to the European defence build-up, we will continue to develop in line with our growth plans and capture market opportunities by focusing on customer deliveries and investing in capacity to meet the high demand," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q1 2025

Order intake for the first quarter increased to SEK 19,144m (18,495), driven by small and medium-sized orders.

Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 15,792m (14,185), which corresponded to an organic sales growth of 11% (24).

EBITDA increased to SEK 2,140m (1,819) with an EBITDA margin improvement to 13.6% (12.8) in the quarter.

EBIT increased 22% and amounted to SEK 1,454m (1,191), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.2% (8.4).

Net income increased to SEK 1,277m (784) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.35 (1.43), an increase of 64%.

Operational cash flow improved and amounted to SEK -14m (-1,998), driven by strong cash flow in Dynamics, offset by increased investments and timing of customer payments.

Net liquidity position at the end of the period was SEK 2,196m compared to SEK 2,211m at year-end 2024.

The AGM 2025 decided on a dividend of SEK 2.00 (1.60) per share for the financial year 2024.

Presentation of Saab's Q1 2025 results

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present the results.

Date: Friday 25 April at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q1-2025

Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q1

The interim report, presentation material and webcast will be published on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts:

Mattias Rådström

Head of Media Relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

[email protected]



Merton Kaplan

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)734 182 071

[email protected]

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 25 April 2025 at 07.30 (CEST).

