PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The confidence among French manufacturers rebounded strongly in April to the strongest level in nearly a year, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Friday.The manufacturing sentiment index rose to 99 in April from 96.0 in February. Moreover, the index moved closer to its long-term average of 100, and a similar reading was last seen in May 2024. Meanwhile, the score was expected to remain stable at 96.0.The index measuring personal production expectations improved notably to 11 in April from 6.0 in the previous month. Similarly, producers' past production situation strengthened to 1.0 from -3.0 in March.Data showed that the index measuring overall order books increased sharply to -18 from -26, while general production expectations showed more negative, and the corresponding index fell to -16 from -11.The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months increased to 7.0 in April from 5.0 in the previous month.The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, remained gloomy in April, with the measure falling to 96 from 97 in February. At the same time, the employment climate index rose to 97 from 96.