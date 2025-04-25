iFAST Global Bank Unveils Multi-Currency Current Account Offering High Interest and Cashback, Collaborating with Visa on Debit Card

LONDON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iFAST Global Bank ("iGB" or the "Bank") is making new strides in UK banking with the launch of its unique Multi-Currency Current Account, an innovative solution that lets customers earn competitive interest rates on multiple currencies while enjoying rewards on everyday debit card spending.

With the iFAST Global Bank debit card powered by Visa, a global leader in digital payments, customers can spend seamlessly in the UK and around the world. The card's unique numberless design, featuring no printed card number, CVV, or expiry date, provides an added layer of security, with all sensitive details securely managed within the mobile app.

"At iFAST Global Bank, our commitment to IT innovation drives us to deliver a seamless, fully digital onboarding experience through both our app and website. Complementing this is our dedicated digital customer service team, which is committed to offering prompt and efficient support, wherever our customers may be in the world. To make this possible, we need a partner with proven global reach and deep expertise. In Visa, we have found a partner supporting us in developing a secure, customer-focused product," said Inayat Kashif, Acting CEO, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of iFAST Global Bank.

Mathieu Altwegg, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, Europe at Visa, also commented: "At Visa, we're pleased to support partners like iFAST Global Bank as they introduce their Multi-Currency Current Account to the UK market. This collaboration reflects our shared goal of enhancing innovation and providing greater choice, access, and value to customers."

With iFAST Global Bank's unique Multi-Currency Current Account, UK customers are empowered to grow their money while maintaining full access to their funds. The account offers competitive interest rates, including 3.50% AER (variable) on GBP, 1.50% AER (variable) on EUR, and 2.80% AER (variable) on USD, with no maximum interest caps.

With the Visa-enabled debit card, customers can also enjoy 2% cashback on up to £2,000 of spending per month. The offer is valid for a limited time period, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Unlike traditional accounts, the iFAST Global Bank Multi-Currency Current Account simplifies banking by eliminating the need to transfer funds between savings and current accounts. Designed as a customer-first, all-in-one solution, it provides UK customers with simplicity, convenience, and flexibility.

Why This Account Stands Out

Unlimited High Interest: No minimum balance, no interest caps, maximising returns, on everyday balances backed by FSCS protection up to £85,000.

Multi-Currency Convenience: Effortlessly save, spend, and send money abroad across multiple currencies with competitive exchange rates.

Global Payment Security: A multi-currency numberless Visa-enabled debit card, accepted in over 200 countries. With no printed card number, CVV, or expiry date, it offers enhanced security, with all details securely stored and managed in the mobile app.

Digital Customer Service: Get timely support via Live Chat and Live Call over the Internet, eliminating the need to dial a phone number, even when overseas. Available 7 days a week during office hours.

Headquartered in London, iFAST Global Bank is the global digital banking arm of Singapore-based iFAST Corporation. The Bank ensures the security of customer deposits, with protection of up to £85,000 under the FSCS scheme. Recognised for its excellence, the bank was recently named Moneyfacts Highly Commended App-Only Savings Provider of the Year 2025 and Commended for Best Customer Service. Demonstrating strong financial performance, iFAST Global Bank achieved profitability in 4Q2024 and surpassed S$1 billion in customer deposits as of end-December 2024, a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$25.01 billion as at 31 December 2024. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

