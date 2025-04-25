BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares eked out modest gains on Friday, with signs of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and some upbeat corporate earnings helping underpin investor sentiment.U.S. President Donald Trump refuted Beijing claims of no trade talks, asserting that talks are underway.China may consider exempting some U.S. goods from tariffs as the economic costs of the tit-for-tat trade war weigh heavily on certain industries, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.In economic releases, U.K. retail sales grew unexpectedly in March as good weather boosted sales of clothing and outdoor retailers, the Office for National Statistics said.Retail sales grew 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent. However, this was slower than the 0.7 percent increase in February and marked the third consecutive increase.On a yearly basis, retail sales growth advanced to 2.6 percent from 1.8 percent in February. Similarly, core retail sales growth improved to 3.3 percent from 1.8 percent.The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent at 520.16 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.The German DAX gained 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.Swedish bearing and seal manufacturing company SKF edged down slightly after it gave a cautious outlook for Q2.Nordex SE advanced 1.6 percent. The German wind turbine manufacturer returned to the black in the first quarter of 2025 as orders grew.French jet engine maker Safran SA jumped 5.2 percent after reporting stronger-than-expected revenue for the first quarter and confirming its FY25 outlook.Holcim AG rose nearly 2 percent. The Swiss construction materials maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit as it prepares for a major corporate shift.Advertising giant WPP gained 1.1 percent despite reporting a decline in first-quarter revenue.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX