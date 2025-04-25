The off-grid solution includes module optimizers, an inverter, a battery, and an automatic transfer switch. Tigo Energy announced a new solution for off-grid residential PV applications. The Off-Grid Solar package includes module-level power optimizers, an Inverter, a battery, and an automatic transfer switch. It also includes DC-couple configurations of either 20 kWh or 40 kWh of energy storage. Solar panels must be purchased separately. Tigo said the solution is designed to simplify installation and configuration. Installers can use the Tigo EI App to complete a self-guided activation and operation ...

