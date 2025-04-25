WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum to crack down on illegal 'straw donor' and foreign contributions in American elections, following reports and congressional investigations regarding potentially unlawful activities through ActBlue and other online fundraising platforms.The Memorandum directs the Attorney General to investigate and take action concerning allegations regarding the use of online fundraising platforms to make 'straw' or 'dummy' contributions and to make foreign contributions to U.S. political candidates and committees.The Attorney General will report the results of the investigation to the President.The Presidential Memo notes that a congressional investigation revealed significant fraud schemes using ActBlue. Over a 30-day period during the 2024 election cycle, hundreds of ActBlue donations were made from foreign IP addresses using prepaid cards, despite it being illegal for foreign nationals to contribute to U.S. elections, the White House said.Until recently, ActBlue accepted political contributions without requiring a card verification value (CVV), making it easy to contribute without identity verification.Many state attorneys general have opened investigations into ActBlue over suspicious donations made through obscured identities and untraceable means, accordimg to the White House.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX