BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The yen fell to a 3-week low of 191.24 against the pound, from early highs of 190.06.Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to near 2-week lows of 163.15 and 143.85 from early highs of 162.13 and 142.82, respectively.The yen edged down to 172.93 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 172.05.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 196.00 against the pound, 166.00 against the euro, 150.00 against the greenback and 177.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX