WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.311 billion, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $1.163 billion, or $2.16 per share, last year.Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $46.620 billion from $40.407 billion last year.Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.311 Bln. vs. $1.163 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $46.620 Bln vs. $40.407 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 Full year revenue guidance: $178.5 - $181.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX