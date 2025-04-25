BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up in positive territory on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session amid hopes the tensions between the U.S. and China may de-escalate with on reports China will likely remove its 125% tariff on some U.S. imports.A somewhat softer tone of the U.S. President Donald Trump toward China has also helped ease concerns about a trade war.Amid a lack of fresh economic data, investors are largely tracking quarterly earnings updates for direction.The benchmark DAX was up 175.44 points or 0.79% at 22,244.81 a little while ago.MTU Aero Engines is rising 4.3%. Heidelberg Materials is up 2.5%, while Siemens, Fresenius Medical Care, Daimler Truck Holding, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Bank, Rheinmetall, Siemens Healthineers, Infineon and Volkswagen are gaining 1 to 2%.Zalando is down by about 2.8%. Deutsche Telekmom is down 2.3%, while Commerzbank, E.On. and Beiersdorf are declining 0.8 to 1.1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX